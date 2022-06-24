JUVENILE FICTION
"Mr. Penguin and the Tomb of Doom," Alex T. Smith
"Shine On, Luz Veliz!" Rebecca Balcarcel
"Loyalty," Avi
"The Lucky Ones," Linda Williams Jackson
"Cameron Battle and the Hidden Kingdoms," Jamar J. Perry
"Lifeling," Kirsty Applebaum
CD BOOK FICTION
"Kingdom of Bones," James Rollins
"Sparring Partners," John Grisham
"American Odyssey," Max McCoy
"The Last White Rose," Alison Weir
"Sunday at the Sunflower Inn," Jodi Thomas
"When a Princess Proposes," Kerrelyn Sparks
ADULT FICTION
"Darling Girl," Liz Michalski
"Free Marcus Katz!!!: A Curated Collection of Yelp Reviews," Howard Chesley
"The Hotel Nantucket," Elin HIlderbrand
"The Strange Case of Eliza Doolittle," Timothy Miller
"The No-Show," Beth O’Leary
"Book Lovers," Emily Henry
TEEN FICTION
"Tornado Brain," Cat Patrick
"10 Truths and a Dare," Ashley Elston
"We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This," Rachel Lynn Solomon
"Made in Korea," Sarah Suk
"Bravely," Maggie Stiefvater
"A Pho Love Story," Loan Le
