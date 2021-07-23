JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"Mornings with Monet," Barb Rosenstock
"Amira’s Picture Day," Reem Faruqi
"Bop Bop Dinosaur," Jim Cosgrove
"Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn," Shannon Hale
"We Became Jaguars," Dave Eggers
"Laxmi’s Mooch," Shelly Anand
ADULT FICTION
"Sunrise by the Sea," Jenny Colgan
"Girl in the Walls," A. J. Gnuse
"The Final Twist," Jeffery Deaver
"2034: a Novel of the Next World War," Elliot Ackerman
"Play Dead," Ted Dekker
"John Updike: Novels, 1978-1984, The Coup; Rabbit is Rich; The Witches of Eastwick," John Updike
ADULT NONFICTION
"Single, On Purpose: Find Yourself First," John Kim
"This is the Fire: What I Say to my Friends about Racism," Don Lemon
"Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings," Yossy Arefi
"The Aftergrief: Finding Your Way Along the Long Arc of Loss," Hope Edelman
"The Barbizon: the Hotel that Set Women Free," Paulina Bren
"Growing up Joplin," Kadesha Powell
TEEN FICTION
"You & Me at the End of the World," Brianna Bourne
"Kent State," Deborah Wiles
"This Light Between Us," Andrew Xia Fukuda
"Counting Down With You," Tashie Bhuiyan
"It Sounded Better in My Head," Nina Kenwood
"Dear Evan Hansen," Val Emmich
