ADULT FICTION
"The Night She Disappeared," Lisa Jewell
"The Manningtree Witches," A.K. Blakemore
"Darker," E.L. James
"Trial by Fire," Peter T. Deutermann
"Breathe," Joyce Carol Oates
"The Man With the Silver Saab: A Detective Varg Novel," Alexander McCall Smith
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Yours Cheerfully," A.J. Pearce
"The Therapist," B.A. Paris
"The Next Wife," Kaira Sturdivant Rouda
"Picnic in Someday Valley," Jodi Thomas
"Foregone," Russell Banks
"Irish Parade Murder," Leslie Meier
ADULT NONFICTION
"Elizabeth and Monty: The Untold Story of Their Intimate Friendship," Charles Casillo
"How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World’s First Talking Dog," Christina Hunger
"A True History of the United States: Indigenous Genocide, Radicalized Slavery, Hyper-Capitalism, Militarist Imperialism, and Other Overlooked Aspects of American Exceptionalism," Daniel A. Sjursen
"The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War," Craig Whitlock
"The Best New True Crime Stories: Small Towns, Ordinary Heroes: a Memoir of 9/11," Joseph Pfeifer
