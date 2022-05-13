JUVENILE FICTION
"The Grave Thief," Dee Hahn
"Dog Star," Megan Shepherd
"Pizza My Heart," Rhiannon Richardson
"When the World Turned Upside Down," K. Ibura
"The Puffin Keeper," Michael Morpurgo
"They Stole Our Hearts," Daniel Kraus
ADULT FICTION
"The Lioness," Chris Bohjalian
"The Summer Place," Jennifer Weiner
"The Heights." Louise Candlish
"The Heretic," Liam McLivanney
"Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell," Taj McCoy
"Finding Grace," Janis Thomas
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Death of a Green-Eyed Monster," M.C. Beaton
"Death of the Black Widow," James Patterson
"Daughter of the Morning Star," Craig Johnson
"Blood on the Prairie: A Ralph Compton Western," Tony Healey
"A Season of Change," Beth Wiseman
"Sister Stardust," Jane Green
ADULT NONFICTION
"Back to the Prairie: A Home Remade, a Life Rediscovered," Melissa Gilbert
"The Addiction Manifesto," JR Weaver
"Listening to What the Man Sang: The Casual Fan’s Guide to Appreciating Paul McCartney," David Styburski
"The House of Gucci: A True Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed," Sara Gay Forden
"Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole," Susan Cain
"When He was Anna: A Mom’s Journey into the Transgender World," Patti Hornstra
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.