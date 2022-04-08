JUVENILE EASY FICTION
“Juana & Lucas: Muchos Changes,” Juana Medina
“Word Travelers and the Taj Mahal Mystery,” Raj Haldar
“Where is Bear?” Jody Jenson Shaffer
“Friendly Frenzy,” Tedd Arnold
“The Sister Surprise,” Hannah Rodgers Barnaby
“Teeny Houdini: The Disappearing Act,” Katrina Moore
ADULT FICTION
“Booth,” Karen Joy Fowler
“Brown Girls,” Daphne Palasi Andreades
“The Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners”
“The Darkest Place,” Phillip Margolin
“The Candy House,” Jennifer Egan
“The Beast in Aisle 34,” Darrin Doyle
ADULT NONFICTION
“True Tales From the Dickerson Park Zoo: There’s a Crocodile in the Bathtub!” Mike Crocker
“Prince: A Portrait of the Artist in Memories & Memorabilia,” Paul Sexton
“Raising Ollie: How My Nonbinary Art-Nerd Kid Changed (Nearly) Everything I Know,” Tom Rademacher
“The Trials of Harry S. Truman: The Extraordinary Presidency of an Ordinary Man, 1945-1953,” Jeffrey Frank
“Dark City: The Lost World of Film Noir,” Eddie Muller
“Age of Ancient Sea Monsters,” Yang Yang
TEEN NONFICTION
“Supersimple Chemistry: The Ultimate Bite-Size Study Guide,” N. Saunders
“Rocks and Minerals: Get the Dirt on Geology,” Chris Eboch
“Science of Weather and Climate: Rain, Sleet, and the Rising Tide,” Julie Danneberg
“Sitting In, Standing Up: Leaders of the Civil Rights Era,” Diane C. Taylor
“The Chemistry of Food,” Carla Mooney
“Parallel Parking is Easy (and Other Lies): Everything New Drivers Need to Know to Stay Safe and Smart on the Road,” Kristy Grant
