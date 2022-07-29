JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"The Hair Book," LaTonya Yvette
"I Am!: A Book of Reminders," Juana Medina
"Charlotte and The Nutcracker," Charlotte Nebres
"I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!" Seth Meyers
"Pineapple Princess," Sabina Hahn
"The World Belonged to Us," Jacqueline Woodson
DVDs
"Downton Abbey: A New Era"
"The Batman"
"Paradise Hills"
"Plus one"
"X"
"Morbius"
ADULT FICTION
"The Candid Life of Meena Dave," Namrata Patel
"The Dead Romantics," Ashley Poston
"Groupies," Sarah Priscus
"After the Revolution," Robert Evans
"Orphan’s Test," Richard Coxson
"How to Fake It in Hollywood," Ava Wilder
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Missing Strad: The Story of the World’s Greatest Violin Forgery," Gerald Gaul
"Bonnie the Cow & Her Friends: 20 Lovable Animals & Birds to Crochet Using Chunky Yarn," Claire Gelder
"A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman," Lindy Elkins-Tanton
"Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod," Casey Sherman
"Cooking with Plant-Based Meat: 75 Vegan and Vegetarian Recipes For All Your Meaty Cravings
"How to Raise an Antiracist," Ibram X. Kendi
