JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“T is for TARDIS,” Adam Howling
“Jonas Hanway’s Scurrilous, Scandalous, Shockingly, Sensational Umbrella,” Josh Crute
“Awesomely Emma,” Amy Webb
“In the Half Room,” Carson Ellis
“A Polar Bear in the Snow,” Mac Barnett
ADULT FICTION
“Annals of the Western Shore,” Ursula K. Le Guin
“Murder at Hotel 1911: an Ivy Nichols Mystery,” Audrey Keown
“Murder in the Bayou Boneyard: A Cajun Country Mystery,” Ellen Byron
“When We Left Cuba,” Chanel Cleeton
“The Twelve Dates of Christmas,” Jenny Bayliss
“House of Correction,” Nicci French
LARGE PRINT FICTION
“The Christmas Table,” Donna VanLiere
“An Irish Country Welcome,” Patrick Taylor
“Katheryn Howard, the Scandalous Queen,” Alison Weir
“The Paris Hours: A Novel,” Alex George
“The Book of Two Ways,” Jodi Picoult
“The Evening and the Morning,” Ken Follett
ADULT NONFICTION
“The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia: From Abram to Zabar’s and Everything In-between,” Stephanie Butnick
“The Sensitives: The Rise of Environmental Illness and the Search for America’s Last Pure Place,” Oliver Broudy
“Emotional Inflammation: Discover Your Triggers and Reclaim Your Equilibrium During Anxious Times,” Lisa van Susteren
“Hunting the Unabomber: The FBI, Ted Kaczynski, and the Capture of America’s Most Notorious Domestic Terrorist,” Lis W. Wiehl
“A Lab of One’s Own: One Woman’s Personal Journey Through Sexism in Science,” Rita R. Colwell
“The Journal of Best Practices: A Memoir of Marriage, Asperger Syndrome, and One Man’s Quest to Be a Better Husband,” David Finch
