JUVENILE CD BOOK FICTION
"The Last Cuentista," Donna Barba Higuera
"Mindy Kim and the Big Pizza Challenge," Lyla Lee
"Winterborne Home for Vengeance and Valor," Ally Carter
"How to Hug an Elephant," Henry Winkler
"A Wish in the Dark," Christina Soontornvat
"The Parker Inheritance," Varian Johnson
ADULT FICTION
"Malice House," Megan Shepherd
"Book of Night," Holly Black
"The Girl from Guernica," Karen Robards
"Lessons," Ian McEwan
"Antiques Liquidation," Barbara Allan
"A Song of Comfortable Chairs," Alexander McCall Smith
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Devil’s Ride West," David Nix
"Citizen K-9," David Rosenfelt
"Finlay Donovan Knocks ‘Em Dead: A Mystery," Elle Cosimano
"The Last Dress from Paris," Jade Beer
"Two Nights in Lisbon," Chris Pavone
"Vera Kelly Lost and Found," Rosalie Knecht
ADULT NONFICTION
"Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir," Jann Wenner
"She’s Nice Though: Essays on Being Bad at Being Good," Mia Mercado
"Plymouth Colony: Narratives of English Settlement and Native Resistance from the Mayflower to King Philip’s War"
"A History of Delusions: The Glass King, a Substitute Husband and a Walking Corpse," Victoria Shepherd
"Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization," Neil deGrasse Tyson
"Rebel With a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian," Ellen Jovin
