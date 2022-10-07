JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"I Want to Be Mad for a While!" Barney Saltzberg
"I Am Mozart, Too: The Lost Genius of Maria Anna Mozart," Audrey Ades
"How Old Is Mr. Tortoise?" Dev Petty
"‘Twas the Night Before Pride," Joanna McClintick
"I Am Dolly Parton," Brad Meltzer
"Air Miles," John Burningham
ADULT FICTION
"Treasure State," C.J. Box
"The Beached Ones," Colleen M. Story
"Leech," Hiron Ennes
"We Spread," Iain Reid
"The Surgeon’s Daughter," Audrey Blake
"The American Roommate Experiment," Elena Armas
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
"Back to the Garden," Laurie King
"Clause of Death," Lorna Barrett
"The Orchard," Beverly Lewis
"Quicksand," Janet Dailey
"A Song of Comfortable Chairs," Alexander McCall Smith
"Fairy Tale," Stephen King
ADULT NONFICTION
"Hitler’s Girl: The British Aristocracy and the Third Reich on the Eve of WWII," Lauren Young
"Dispatches From the Gilded Age: A Few More Thoughts on Interesting People, Far-flung Places, and the Joys of Southern Comforts," Julia Reed
"Ghosted!: Exploring the Haunting Reality of Paranormal Encounters," Brian Laythe, James Houran, Neil Dagnall, Kenneth Drinkwater and Ciarán O'Keeffe
"Deer Creek Drive: A Reckoning of Memory and Murder in the Mississippi Delta," Beverly Lowry
"The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback," Dick Morris
