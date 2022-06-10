JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"I Want My Book Back," Viviane Elbee
"Lola Sleeps Over," Anna McQuinn
"Kat Hats," Daniel Manus Pinkwater
"The Boy With Flowers in His Hair," Jarvis
"Every Little Letter," Deborah Underwood
"Scaredy Snacks!" Terry Border
ADULT FICTION
"The Omega Factor," Steve Berry
"Last Call at the Nightingale," Katharine Schellman
"Ordinary Monsters," J.M. Miro
"Book Lovers," Emily Henry
"The Wish Book Christmas," Lynn N. Austin
"Nora Goes Off Script," Annabel Monaghan
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"The Book Woman’s Daughter," Kim Michele Richardson
"Three Debts Paid," Anne Perry
"The Baxters," Karen Kingsbury
The Spark of Love," Amanda Cabot
"The Element of Love," Mary Connealy
"The Last House on the Street," Diane Chamberlain
ADULT NONFICTION
"Be Joyful: 50 Days to Defeat the Things That Try To Defeat You," Joyce Meyer
"Fight!: A Practical Guide to the Treatment of Dog-Dog Aggression," Jean Donaldson
"The Camp Scott Murders: The 1977 Girl Scout Murders," C.S. Kelly
"Nothin’ but a Good Time: The Spectacular Rise and Fall of Glam Metal," Justin Quirk
"The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I," Lindsey Fitzharris
"The Double Life of Katharine Clark: The Untold Story of the Fearless Journalist Who Risked Her Life for Truth and Justice," Katharine Gregorio
