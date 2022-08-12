ADULT FICTION
"Heat 2," Michael Mann
"The Family Remains," Lisa Jewell
"The Codebreaker’s Secret," Sara Ackerman
"Glacier’s Edge," R. A. Salvatore
"Hotel Portofino," J. P. O’Connell
"The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare," Kimberly Brock
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Reputation," Sarah Vaughan
"Murder at the Porte De Versailles," Cara Black
"Marked Man," Archer Mayor
"The It Girl," Ruth Ware
"Bad River," Ralph Cotton
"Unfailing Love," Janette Oke
ADULT NONFICTION
"Phasers on Stun!: How the Making (and Remaking) of Star Trek Changed the World," Ryan Britt
"Still Alright: A Memoir," Kenny Loggins
"Seen, Heard, and Paid: The New Work Rules for the Marginalized," Alan Henry
"What Your Food Ate: How to Heal Our Land and Reclaim Our Health," David R. Montgomery
"Ways of Being: Animals, Plants, Machines: The Search for a Planetary Intelligence," James Bridle
"I’m Glad My Mom Died," Jennette McCurdy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.