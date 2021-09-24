JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
“If You Ever Meet a Skeleton,” Rebecca Evans
“Hardly Haunted,” Jessie Sima
“My Two Border Towns,” David Bowles
“Bright Star,” Yuyi Morales
“A Song of Frutas,” Margarita Engle
“Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem,” Amanda Gorman
ADULT FICTION
“Bewilderment,” Richard Powers
“A Darker Reality,” Anne Perry
“The Book of Form and Emptiness,” Ruth Ozeki
“The Curator’s Daughter,” Melanie Dobson
“The Ophelia Girls,” Jane Healey
“How to Kill Your Best Friend,” Lexie Elliott
ADULT NONFICTION
“#ChurchToo: How Purity Culture Upholds Abuse and How to Find Healing,” Emily Joy Allison
“Secrets of the National Parks: The Expert’s Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail”
“Stories to Tell: A Memoir,” Richard Marx
“Missouri Myths & Legends: The True Stories Behind History’s Mysteries,” Josh Young
“The Passenger: How a Travel Writer Learned to Love Cruises & Other Lies from a Sinking Ship,” Chaney Kwak
“Piglet: The Unexpected Story of a Deaf Blind Pink Puppy and His Family,” Melissa Shapiro
