CD BOOK FICTION
"The Truth and Other Stories," Stanislaw Lem
"The Origin of Storms," Elizabeth Bear
"The Best is Yet to Come," Debbie Macomber
"Chrysalis," Lincoln Child
"The Dragons of Dorcastle," Jack Campbell
"Suspects," Danielle Steel
ADULT FICTION
"Girls They Write Songs About," Carlene Bauer
"Switchboard Soldiers," Jennifer Chiaverini
"The Big Dark Sky," Dean R. Koontz
"The Sweet Remnants of Summer," Alexander McCall Smith
"Movieland," Lee Goldberg
"A Magic Steeped in Poison," Judy I. Lin
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Tracy Flick Can’t Win," Tom Perrotta
"The Reservoir," David Duchovny
"Meant To Be," Emily Giffin
"Dark Vector," Clive Cussler
"Counterfeit Lawman," Jackson Lowry
"You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty," Akwaeke Emezi
ADULT NONFICTION
"Insectpedia: A Brief Compendium of Insect Lore," Eric R. Eaton
"Knitting: 20 Mindful Makes to Reconnect Head, Heart & Hands," Sicgmone Kludje
"Normal Family: On Truth, Love, and How I Met My 35 Siblings," Chrysta Bilton
"Jimmy the King: Murder, Vice, and the Reign of a Dirty Cop," Gus Garcia-Roberts
"Split Decision: Life Stories," Ice-T
"Meet Me by the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall," Alexandra Lange
