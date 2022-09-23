There are just some of the books available at the Joplin Public Library.
ADULT FICTION
"The Swift and the Harrier," Minette Walters
"The Housekeeper," Joy Fielding
"Things Have Gotten Worse Since We Last Spoke," Eric LaRocca
"Gangland," Chuck Hogan
"Dragons of Deceit," Margaret Weis
"Geodysseus," Joe Costanzo
LARGE-PRINT FICTION
"Dog Friendly," Victoria Schade
"Sparring Partners," John Grisham
"Hero Wanted," Betina M. Krahn
"The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare," Kimberly Brock
"Mademoiselle Revolution," Zoe Sivak
"The Marvelous Monroe Girls," Shirley Jump
ADULT NONFICTION
"Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy," Damien Lewis
"Cosplay: A History: The Builders, Fans, and Makers Who Bring Your Favorite Stories to Life," Andrew Liptak
"Soundings: Journeys in the Company of Whales," Doreen Cunningham
"Surrounded by Narcissists: How to Effectively Recognize, Avoid and Defend Yourself Against Toxic People (And Not Lose Your Mind)," Thomas Erikson
"I’m Glad My Mom Died," Jennette McCurdy
"Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America’s Fringe: A Memoir," Holly Thompson Rehder
TEEN FICTION
"She Drives Me Crazy," Kelly Quindlen
"I Kissed Shara Wheeler," Casey McQuiston
"Okoye to the People," Ibi Aanu Zoboi
