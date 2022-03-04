JUVENILE FICTION
"Mr. Penguin and the Catastrophic Cruise," Alex T. Smith
"Unseen Magic," Emily Lloyd-Jones
"Last Gamer Standing," Katie Zhao
"Bad Kitty Gets a Phone," Nick Bruel
"Slimed," Liam Gray
"The Fowl Twins Get What They Deserve," Eoin Colfer
ADULT FICTION
"What if We Were Somewhere Else," Wendy J. Fox
"The Paris Apartment," Lucy Foley
"Caramel Pecan Roll Murder," Joanne Fluke
"The Liz Taylor Ring," Brenda Janowitz
"Diablo Mesa," Douglas J. Preston
"Stan Lee’s The Devil’s Quintet: the Armageddon Code," Stan Lee
ADULT NON-FICTION
"Doodle Dogs for Dummies," Miriam Fields-Babineau
"Around the World in 80 Books," David Damrosch
"Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer," Rax King
"A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City: Murder, Secrets, and Scandal in Old Louisville," David Domine
"The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning," Ben Raines
"Mad Hungry Family: 120 Essential Recipes to Feed the Whole Crew," Lucinda Scala Quinn
"The Easy Drawing Book for Teens: 20 Step-By-Step Projects to Improve Your Drawing Skills," Angela Rizza
"Be You, Only Better: Real Life Self-Care for Young Adults (and Everyone Else)," Kristi Hugstad
"A Loved One with Dementia: Insights and Tips for Teenagers," Jean Rawitt
"What’s the Big Deal about Addictions?: Answers and Help for Teens," James J. Crist
"Being Transgender in America," Duchess Harris
"Shark Quest: Protecting the Ocean’s Top Predators," Karen Romano Young
