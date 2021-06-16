CD MUSIC
"Bigger Love," John Legend
"Nightfall," Little Big Town
"Jojo Rabbit"
"Jesus is King," Kanye West
"News of the World: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack," James Newton Howard
"Lady Like," Ingrid Andress
ADULT FICTION
"The Elephant of Belfast: A Novel," S. Kirk Walsh
"Paradise, Nevada: This Town Wasn’t Built on Winners," Dario Diofebi
"Castle Shade: A Novel of Suspense Featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes," Laurie R. King
"A Most English Princess: A Novel of Queen Victoria’s Daughter," Clare McHugh
"What We Keep: A Novel," Elizabeth Berg
"Widespread Panic: A Novel," James Ellroy
ADULT NONFICTION
"Once a Warrior: How One Veteran Found a New Mission Closer to Home," Jake Wood
"Life with the Afterlife: 13 Truths I Learned About Ghosts," Amy Bruni
"Marie Antoinette’s World: Intrigue, Infidelity, and Adultery in Versailles," Will Bashor
"150 Glimpses of the Beatles," Craig Brown
"The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed," Wendy Lower
"Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells," Michelle Duster
