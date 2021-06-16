CD MUSIC

"Bigger Love," John Legend

"Nightfall," Little Big Town

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Jesus is King," Kanye West

"News of the World: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack," James Newton Howard

"Lady Like," Ingrid Andress

ADULT FICTION

"The Elephant of Belfast: A Novel," S. Kirk Walsh

"Paradise, Nevada: This Town Wasn’t Built on Winners," Dario Diofebi

"Castle Shade: A Novel of Suspense Featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes," Laurie R. King

"A Most English Princess: A Novel of Queen Victoria’s Daughter," Clare McHugh

"What We Keep: A Novel," Elizabeth Berg

"Widespread Panic: A Novel," James Ellroy

ADULT NONFICTION

"Once a Warrior: How One Veteran Found a New Mission Closer to Home," Jake Wood

"Life with the Afterlife: 13 Truths I Learned About Ghosts," Amy Bruni

"Marie Antoinette’s World: Intrigue, Infidelity, and Adultery in Versailles," Will Bashor

"150 Glimpses of the Beatles," Craig Brown

"The Ravine: A Family, a Photograph, a Holocaust Massacre Revealed," Wendy Lower

"Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells," Michelle Duster

