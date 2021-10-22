JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"The Scariest Book Ever," Bob Shea
"Madeline Finn and the Shelter Dog," Lisa Papp
"This Very Tree: A Story of 9/11, Resilience and Regrowth," Sean Rubin
"Your Legacy: A Bold Reclaiming of Our Enslaved History," Schele Williams
"Fred Gets Dressed," Peter Brown
"The Octopus Escapes," Maile Meloy
CD BOOK FICTION
"By the Neck," William Johnstone
"No One Goes Alone," Erik Larson
"The Burning," Jonathan Kellerman
"The Return of the Wolf," Larry D. Sweazy
"The Heron’s Cry," Ann Cleeves
"Dreamlands: Two Novellas," Silvia Moreno-Garcia
ADULT FICTION
"Freed," E.L. James
"Ice and Stone," Marcia Muller
"The Accidental Suffragist," Galia Gichon
"How to Betray Your Country," James Wolff
"The Party Crasher," Sophie Kinsella
"The Judge’s List," John Grisham
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Murder, She Wrote: Murder in Season," Jessica Fletcher
"Sustaining Faith," Janette Oke
"The Darling Dahlias and the Voodoo Lily," Susan Wittig Albert
"The Finisher," Peter Lovesey
"The Paradise Affair," Bill Pronzini
"Another Kind of Eden," James Lee Burke
