JUVENILE STORYBOOKS

"The Faith of Elijah Cummings: the North Star of Equal Justice," Carole Boston Weatherford

"It’s a Field Trip, Busy Bus!" Jody Jensen Shaffer

"Mermaid Kenzie: Protector of the Deeps," Charlotte Watson Sherman

"Eyes That Kiss in the Corners," Joanna Ho

"Fluffy McWhiskers: Cuteness Explosion," Stephen W. Martin

"HEY!: a Colorful Mystery," Kate Read

ADULT FICTION

"The Island of Missing Trees," Elif Shafak

"Termination Shock," Neal Stephenson

"Love & Saffron," Kim Fay

"Jade Legacy," Fonda Lee

"The Brides of Maracoor," Gregory Maguire

"The Midnight Lock," Jeffery Deaver

ADULT NONFICTION

"Missouri Ozarks Legends & Lore," Cynthia McRoy Carroll

"Worn: A People’s History of Clothing," Sofi Thanhauser

"Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets," Pati Jinich

"The Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad: Your Essential Manual for Being an Awesome Full-time Father," Shannon Carpenter

"Demystifying Disability: What To Know, What To Say, and How To Be an Ally," Emily Ladau

"In the Heights: Finding Home," Lin-Manuel Miranda

"The Library: A Fragile History," Andrew Pettegree

