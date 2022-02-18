JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"The Faith of Elijah Cummings: the North Star of Equal Justice," Carole Boston Weatherford
"It’s a Field Trip, Busy Bus!" Jody Jensen Shaffer
"Mermaid Kenzie: Protector of the Deeps," Charlotte Watson Sherman
"Eyes That Kiss in the Corners," Joanna Ho
"Fluffy McWhiskers: Cuteness Explosion," Stephen W. Martin
"HEY!: a Colorful Mystery," Kate Read
ADULT FICTION
"The Island of Missing Trees," Elif Shafak
"Termination Shock," Neal Stephenson
"Love & Saffron," Kim Fay
"Jade Legacy," Fonda Lee
"The Brides of Maracoor," Gregory Maguire
"The Midnight Lock," Jeffery Deaver
ADULT NONFICTION
"Missouri Ozarks Legends & Lore," Cynthia McRoy Carroll
"Worn: A People’s History of Clothing," Sofi Thanhauser
"Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets," Pati Jinich
"The Ultimate Stay-at-Home Dad: Your Essential Manual for Being an Awesome Full-time Father," Shannon Carpenter
"Demystifying Disability: What To Know, What To Say, and How To Be an Ally," Emily Ladau
"In the Heights: Finding Home," Lin-Manuel Miranda
"The Library: A Fragile History," Andrew Pettegree
