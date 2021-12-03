JUVENILE EASY FICTION
"Roar of the Thunder Dragon," Tracey West
"Sparkle Magic," Sudipta Bardhan-Quallen
"See the Dog: Three Stories about a Cat," David LaRochelle
"Frog and Ball," Kathy Caple
"Harry Versus the First 100 Days of School," Emily Jenkins
"Narwal on a Sunny Night," Mary Pope Osborne
CD BOOK FICTION
"Never," Ken Follett
"Down the Hatch: An Agatha Raisin mystery," M.C. Beaton
"No Words," Meg Cabot
"State of Terror," Hillary Rodham Clinton
"The Party Crasher," Sophie Kinsella
"Game on: Tempting Twenty-Eight," Janet Evanovich
ADULT FICTION
"The Dark Hours," Michael Connelly
"Tom Clancy Chain of Command," Marc Cameron
"Wish You Were Here," Jodi Picoult
"The Nature of Small Birds," Susie Finkbeiner
"Under the Bayou Moon," Valerie Fraser Luesse
"Autopsy," Patricia Daniels Cornwell
ADULT NONFICTION
"All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business," Mel Brooks
"Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience," Brene Brown
"The Stutter Steps: Proven Pathways to Speaking Confidently and Living Courageously," Sander A. Flaum
"The Appalachian Trail: A Biography," Philip D’Anieri
"Abuelita Faith: What Women on the Margins Teach Us About Wisdom, Persistence, and Strength," Kat Armas
"Bittman Bread: No-Knead Whole-Grain Baking for Every Day," Mark Bittman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.