JUVENILE FICTION
"Our Table," Peter H. Reynolds
"Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor," Kate Messner
"Make Meatballs Sing: The Life & Art of Corita Kent," Matthew Burgess
"King of Ragtime: The Story of Scott Joplin," Stephen Costanza
"Warriors: The Broken Code. 6, A Light in the Mist," Erin Hunter
"The Circus at the End of the Sea," Lori R. Snyder
"A Bookshop of Dust and Dreams," Mindy Thompson
"Ground Zero," Alan Gratz
ADULT FICTION
"The Perishing," Natashia Deon
"The House of Ashes," Stuart Neville
"Her Perfect Life," Hank Phillippi Ryan
"Among Thieves," M.J. Kuhn
"Bad Scene," Max Tomlinson
"My Monticello," Jocelyn Nicole Johnson
"The Last Mona Lisa," Jonathan Santlofer
"Talk to Me," T. Coraghessan Boyle
"Dark Tarot," Christine Feehan
"Dreaming of You," Melissa Lozada-Oliva
"A House Full of Windsor," Kristin Contino
"Mercy," David Baldacci
ADULT NONFICTION
"American Comics: A History," Jeremy Asher Dauber
"Good Grammar Is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life," Curtis Honeycutt
"Healthy and Delicious Instant Pot: Inspired Meals With a World of Flavor," America’s Test Kitchen
"From a Taller Tower: The Rise of the American Mass Shooter," Seamus McGraw
"Will," Will Smith
"100 Things To Do in Kansas Before You Die," Roxie Yonkey
"Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple," Dorie Greenspan
"The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip-Hop," Clover Hope
"All In: An Autobiography," Billie Jean King
"Where the Light Fell," Philip Yancey
"Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy," Jamie Oliver
TEEN FICTION
"Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet," Laeken Zea Kemp
"This Will be Funny Someday," Katie Henry
"Things We Couldn’t Say," Jay Coles
"The Cost of Knowing," Brittney Morris
"Gilded," Marissa Meyer
"Victories Greater Than Death," Charlie Jane Anders
"Any Way the Wind Blows," Rainbow Rowell
"The Hawthorne Legacy," Jennifer Barnes
