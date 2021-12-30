JUVENILE FICTION
"Faceless," Kathryn Lasky
"Imaginary," Lee Bacon
"I’ll Keep You Close," Jeska Verstegen
"Voyage of the Sparrowhawk," Natasha Farrant
"The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne," Jonathan Stroud
"Welcome Back, Maple Mehta-Cohen," Kate McGovern
ADULT FICTION
"Last Hope for Hire," Matthew Wilcox
"A Trail Through Time," Jodi Taylor
"Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes," Alexa Martin
"Utopia Project: Everyone Must Die," Billy Dering
"Northfield," Calvin Fisher
"Long Night’s End," James Rodgers
ADULT NONFICTION
"Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic," Scott Gottlieb
"Missing From the Village: The Story of Serial Killer Bruce McArthur, the Search for Justice, and the System That Failed Toronto’s Queer Community," Justin Ling
"Swallowed by a Whale: How to Survive the Writing Life," Huw Lewis-Jones
"Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No-Stress Way To Transform Your Home and Your Life," Allie Casazza
"Baggage: Tales From a Fully Packed Life," Alan Cumming
"An Unapologetic Cookbook," Joshua Weissman
TEEN FICTION
"Idol Gossip," Alexandra Leigh Young
"Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From," Jennifer De Leon
"Don’t Read the Comments," Eric Smith
"XOXO," Axie Oh
"I Killed Zoe Spanos," Kit Frick
"Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses," Kristen O’Neal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.