MOVIES
“Minari”
“The Father” “Supernova” “The Last Starfighter” “Pillow Talk” “Paper Moon”
ADULT FICTION
“Poetic Justice,” Andrea J. Johnson
“The Rough Cut,” Douglas Corleone
“Olive Bright, Pigeoneer,” Stephanie Graves
“Magpie Lane,” Lucy Atkins
“A Catered Book Club Murder,” Isis Crawford
“The Art of Falling: A Novel,” Danielle McLaughlin
ADULT NONFICTION
“Tom Connor: Joplin’s Millionaire Zinc King,” Chad Stebbins
“All I Ever Wanted: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Memoir,” Kathy Valentine
“Trauma and the 12 Steps: An Inclusive Guide to Enhancing Recovery,” Jamie Marich
“Progressives in America: 1900-2020: Liberals with Attitude!” David Wagner
“Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes and Stories,” Nigella Lawson
“I Left the House Today!” Cassandra Calin
TEEN FICTION
“You Have a Match,” Emma Lord
“Down Comes the Night,” Allison Saft
“Namesake: A Novel,” Adrienne Young
“Go the Distance: A Twisted Tale,” Jen Calonita
“Tokyo Ever After,” Emiko Jean
