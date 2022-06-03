JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"A Teacher in the Wild," Devin Siebold
"It is (Not) Perfect," Anna Kang
"The Library Fish," Alyssa Satin Capucilli
"Wonder Walkers," Micha Archer
"Somewhere in the Bayou," Jarrett Pumphrey
"Oona and the Shark," Kelly DiPucchio
ADULT FICTION
"Like a House on Fire," Lauren McBrayer
"F. Scott Fitzgerald: The Great Gatsby; All the Sad Young Men & Other Writings, 1920-1926," F. Scott Fitzgerald
"Poppy Harmon and the Backstabbing Bachelor," Lee Hollis
"Sparring Partners," John Grisham
"Meant to Be," Emily Giffin
"The Emerald Tide," T. Davis Bunn
ADULT NONFICTION
"I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir," Harvey Fierstein
"Mean Baby: a Memoir of Growing Up," Selma Blair
"The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There," Jenna Fischer
"The Fifties: An Underground History," James R. Gaines
"Korean American: Food that Tastes like Home," Eric Kim
"Happy-Go-Lucky," David Sedaris
TEEN FICTION
"Youngbloods," Scott Westerfeld
"Once Upon a K-Prom," Kat Cho
"Tokyo Dreaming," Emiko Jean
"My Contrary Mary," Cynthia Hand
"Family of Liars," E. Lockhart
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.