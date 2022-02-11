ADULT FICTION
"The Best American Short Stories 2021"
"The Judge’s List," John Grisham
"Circus of Wonders," Elizabeth Macneal
"First Love, Take Two," Sajni Patel
"The Brightest Star in Paris," Diana Biller
"A Game of Fear: An Inspector Ian Rutledge Mystery," Charles Todd
ADULT NONFICTION
"Milk Street Vegetables: 250 Bold, Simple Recipes for Every Season," Christopher Kimball
"Feeding the Soul (Because it’s my Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom," Tabitha Brown
"Amazing Glaze Recipes and Combinations: 200+ Surefire Finishes for Low-Fire, Mid-Range, and High-Fire Pottery," Gabriel Kline
"Beating Burnout at Work: Why Teams Hold the Secret to Well-Being and Resilience," Paula Davis
"The Best New True Crime Stories: Well-Mannered Crooks, Rogues & Criminals," Mitzi Szereto
"Playlist for the Apocalypse: Poems," Rita Dove
MUSIC CDS
"Ukelele Songs," Eddie Vedder
"The Last Ship," Sting
"Time Passes By," Kathy Mattea
"It’s Like This," Rickie Lee Jones
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"Have You Seen Gordon?" Adam Jay Epstein
"Daddy Speaks Love," Leah Henderson
"Seeking Freedom: the Untold Story of Fortress Monroe and the Ending of Slavery in America," Selene Castroville
"Millions of Maxes," Meg Wolitzer
"Anzu the Great Kaiju," Benson Shum
