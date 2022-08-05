ADULT FICTION
“When We Were Bright and Beautiful,” Jillian Medoff
“Round Up the Usual Peacocks,” Donna Andrews
“Black Dog,” Stuart Woods
“Smells Like Tween Spirit,”
Laurie Gelman
“Daughter of Redwinter,” Ed McDonald
“The Librarian Spy,” Madeline Martin
ADULT NONFICTION
“Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices on Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings” “Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter,” E.B. Bartels
“Becoming a U.S. Citizen: A Guide to the Law, Exam & Interview,” Ilona M. Bray
“A Trip of One’s Own: Hope, Heartbreak, and Why Traveling Solo Could Change Your Life,” Kate Wills
“Invisible Storm: A Soldier’s Memoir of Politics and PTSD,” Jason Kander
“Good Eats 4: The Final Years,” Alton Brown
