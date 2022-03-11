ADULT FICTION
“Hook, Line, and Sinker,” Tessa Bailey
“Cold Brew Corpse,” Tara Lush
“Cloud Cuckoo Land,” Anthony Doerr
“Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton
“My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” Ottessa Moshfegh
“Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris,” Anne Rice
ADULT NONFICTION
“Pashto: Pashto-English, English-Pashto Dictionary & Phrasebook,” Nicholas Awde
“Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century,” Dana Stevens
“The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World,” Shelley Puhak
“The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found,” Frank Bruni
“Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life,” Drew Barrymore
“The Sea Trilogy,” Rachel Carson
TEEN FICTION
“Take Me With You When You Go,” David Levithan
“When We Make It,” Elisabet Velasquez
“Within These Wicked Walls,” Lauren Blackwood
“I Must Betray You,” Ruta Sepetys
