JUVENILE EASY NONFICTION
"Patrick Mahomes: Superstar Quarterback," Dennis St. Sauver
"Seasons: A Year in Nature," Hannah Pang
"Tyrannosaurus Rex," Bradley Cole
"Karate," Kieran Downs
"We Want To Go to School!: The Fight For Disability Rights," Maryann Cocca-Leffler
"Missed Meal Mayhem," Jarrett Lerner
CD BOOK FICTION
"The Dark Hours," Michael Connelly
"The Family Chao," Lan Samantha Chang
"Waiting On Love," Tracie Peterson
"Love in the Time of Bertie," Alexander McCall Smith
"Caramel Pecan Roll Murder," Joanne Fluke
"Gwendy’s Final Task," Stephen King
ADULT FICTION
"Library of the Sapphire Wind," Jane M. Lindskold
"City of Incurable Women," Maud Casey
"The Gangster: An Isaac Bell Adventure," Clive Cussler
"A Deadly Bone to Pick," Peggy Rothschild
"The Employees: a Workplace Novel of the 22nd Century," Olga Ravn
"The Circus Infinite," Khan Wong
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive," Lucy Adlington
"365 Quick & Easy Tips. Home Organization: Simple Techniques to Keep Your Home Neat and Tidy Year Round"
"A New Take on Cake: 175 Beautiful, Doable Cake Mix Recipes for Bundts, Layers, Slabs, Loaves, Cookies, and More!" Anne Byrn
"All About Your Eyes: Special Topics In Being A Human: A Queer and Tender Guide to Things I’ve Learned the Hard Way About Caring For People, Including Myself," S. Bear Bergman
"Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready For Anything — Even Things That Seem Impossible Today," Jane McGonigal
