JUVENILE FICTION
"Hettie and the London Blitz: A World War II Survival Story," Jenni L. Walsh
"Teaflet & Roog Make a Mess," Jeanne Birdsall
"We are Family," LeBron James
"I Survived the Children’s Blizzard, 1888," Lauren Tarshis
"The Samosa Rebellion," Shanthi Sekaran
"The Last Kids on Earth and the Doomsday Race," Max Braillier
CD BOOK NONFICTION
"The Premonition," Michael Lewis
"American Time Bomb: Attica, Sam Melville, and a Son’s Search for Answers," Joshua Melville
"Everybody: a Book About Freedom," Olivia Laing
"I Have Always Been Me," Precious Brady-Davis
"Love Letters from Heaven: Divine Wisdom, Sacred Knowledge, and Everything In-Between," Michelle Christopher
"The Family Roe," Joshua Prager
ADULT FICTION
"Daughter of the Morning Star," Craig Johnson
"God Rest Ye, Royal Gentlemen," Rhys Bowen
"Relentless," Jonathan Maberry
"State of Terror," Hillary Rodham Clinton
"The Book of Magic," Alice Hoffman
"No words," Meg Cabot
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family," Ron Howard
"Giovanni’s Ring: My Life Inside the Real Sopranos," Giovanni Rocco
"Your Guide to Not Getting Murdered in a Quaint English Village," Maureen Johnson
"Jayne Mansfield: The Girl Couldn’t Help It," Eve Golden
"Leopard is a Neutral: A Really Useful Style Guide," Erica Davies
