JUVENILE NONFICTION
"Hardcourt: Stories from 75 years of the National Basketball Association," Fred Bowen
"Harry Potter," Emma Huddleston
"Barack Obama: First African American President," Jody Jensen Shaffer
"The Deadliest Hurricanes Then and Now," Deborah Hopkinson
"Believe in Yourself: What We Learned From Arthur Marc Tolon Brown Blancaflor, the Hero With Secret Powers: A Folktale from Latin America," Nadja Spiegelman
ADULT FICTION
"A Ballad of Love and Glory," Reyna Grande
"The Last Daughter of York," Nicola Cornick
"The Horsewoman," James Patterson
"The Silver Bullets of Annie Oakley," Mercedes Lackey
"The Recovery Agent," Janet Evanovich
"French Braid," Anne Tyler
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"One Italian Summer," Rebecca Serle
"Jane Darrowfield, Professional Busybody," Barbara Ross
"The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections," Eva Jurczyk
"Death & Texas," William Johnstone
"One Step Too Far," Lisa Gardner
"Calder Grit," Janet Daily
ADULT NONFICTION
"Dear Highlights: What Adults Can Learn from 75 Years of Letters and Conversations With Kids," Christine French Cully
"Black, White, and The Grey: The Story of an Unexpected Friendship and a Beloved Restaurant," John O. Morisano
"This is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life," Nigel Poor
"Plant & Planet: Sustainable & Delicious Vegetarian Cooking for Real People"
"A Sailor, a Chicken, an Incredible Voyage: The Seafaring Adventures of Guirec and Monique," Guirec Soudee
"Sandy Hook: An American Tragedy Became a Battle for Truth," Elizabeth Williamson
