ADULT NONFICTION

“Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden,” Chris Christie

“Who Says I Can’t?: The Astonishing Story of a Fearless Life,” Rob Mendez

“Project Censored’s State of the Free Press, 2022: The Top Censored Stories and Media Analytics of 2020-21”

“How the Other Half Eats: The Untold Story of Food Inequality in America,” Priya Fielding-Singh

“The Farmer’s Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm,” Sarah Vogel

“An Afro-Indigenous History of the United States,” Kyle T. Mays

JUVENILE STORYBOOKS

“The Strange Birds of Flannery O’Connor: A Life,” Amy Alznauer

“Our Little Kitchen,” Jillian Tamaki

“The Barn,” Leah H. Rogers

“I Don’t Want to Read This Book,” Max Greenfield

“Pug,” Ethan Long

“Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story,” Kevin Noble Maillard

