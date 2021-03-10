JUVENILE FICTION
"Winterborne Home for Mayhem and Mystery," Ally Carter
"Warriors, Super Edition 13: Graystripe’s Vow," Erin Hunter
"Adventures with Waffles," Maria Parr
"Sasquatch and the Muckleshoot," Adam Gidwitz
"The Missing Prince," John Flanagan
"The Mandalorian: Junior Novel," Joe Schreiber
ADULT FICTION
"The House at the End of the Moor," Michelle Griep
"A Warm Heart in Winter: A Caldwell Christmas," J.R. Ward
"The Beirut Protocol," Joe C. Rosenberg
"Fortune and Glory: A Stephanie Plum Novel," Janet Evanovich
"Klara and the Sun," Kazuo Ishiguro
"Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons: Stories," Keith Rosson
ADULT NONFICTION
"First Ladies of the United States National Portrait Gallery"
"Gay Bar: Why We Went Out," Jeremy Atherton Lin
"The Soul of a Woman: On Impatient Love, Long Life, and Good Witches," Isabel Allende
"Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide From the First Family of Podcasting," Justin McElroy
"Consider This: Moments in My Writing Life After Which Everything Was Different," Chuck Palahniuk
"Dearly: New Poems," Margaret Atwood
