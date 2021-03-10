JUVENILE FICTION

"Winterborne Home for Mayhem and Mystery," Ally Carter

"Warriors, Super Edition 13: Graystripe’s Vow," Erin Hunter

"Adventures with Waffles," Maria Parr

"Sasquatch and the Muckleshoot," Adam Gidwitz

"The Missing Prince," John Flanagan

"The Mandalorian: Junior Novel," Joe Schreiber

ADULT FICTION

"The House at the End of the Moor," Michelle Griep

"A Warm Heart in Winter: A Caldwell Christmas," J.R. Ward

"The Beirut Protocol," Joe C. Rosenberg

"Fortune and Glory: A Stephanie Plum Novel," Janet Evanovich

"Klara and the Sun," Kazuo Ishiguro

"Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons: Stories," Keith Rosson

ADULT NONFICTION

"First Ladies of the United States National Portrait Gallery"

"Gay Bar: Why We Went Out," Jeremy Atherton Lin

"The Soul of a Woman: On Impatient Love, Long Life, and Good Witches," Isabel Allende

"Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide From the First Family of Podcasting," Justin McElroy

"Consider This: Moments in My Writing Life After Which Everything Was Different," Chuck Palahniuk

"Dearly: New Poems," Margaret Atwood

