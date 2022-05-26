JUVENILE NON-FICTION
“Geronimo Stilton Reporter. #8, Hyno-Tick Tock,” Geronimo Stilton
“Waffles + Mochi: Get Cooking,” Yewande Komolafe
“Courageous Creatures,” Lauren Tarshis
“If You Lived During the Plimoth Thanksgiving,” Chris Newell
“How to Build LEGO Cars,” Hannah Dolan
“Little Rock Nine,” Carla Mooney
ADULT FICTION
“Overboard,” Sara Paretsky
“Take Your Breath Away,” Linwood Barclay
“Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories”
“Violets,” Kyong-suk Sin
“Fool Me Once,” Ashley Winstead
“Killer Killer,” F. May
ADULT NON-FICTION
“Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004-2021,” Margaret Atwood
“The Madman’s Library: The Strangest Books, Manuscripts and Other Literary Curiosities from History,” Edward Brooke-Hitching
“The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream
“Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire,” Caroline Elkins
“Sicker in the Head: More Conversations about Life and Comedy,” Judd Apatow
“Hell’s Half-Acre: the Untold Story of the Benders, a Serial Killer Family on the American Frontier,” Susan Jonusas
