The following publications are just some of the items available for checkout at the Joplin Public Library:
CD MUSIC
"Ill Communication," Beastie Boys
"Gold-diggers Sound," Leon Bridges
"Inside Problems," Andrew Bird
"Reunion," Black Sabbath
"The Ultimate Bee Gees," Bee Gees
"Speak Now," Taylor Swift
CD BOOK FICTION
"Lessons," Ian McEwan
"A Truth To Lie For," Anne Perry
"Hell and Back," Craig Johnson
"Back to the Garden," Laurie R. King
"Maisie Dobbs," Jacqueline Winspear
"A Song of Comfortable Chairs," Alexander McCall Smith
ADULT FICTION
"Going Rogue: Rise and Shine Twenty-Nine," Janet Evanovich
"The Furies," John Connolly
"The Bad Angel Brothers," Paul Theroux
"With Love From Wish & Co.," Minnie Darke
"Mad Honey," Jodi Picoult
"Livid Patricia," Daniels Cornwell
ADULT NONFICTION
"Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder," William Shatner
"Find Your People: Building Deep Community in a Lonely World," Jennie Allen
"The Art of the Board: Fun & Fancy Snack Boards, Recipes & Ideas for Entertaining All Year," Olivia Carney
"The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope," Tova Friedman
"The Memory of All That: A Love Story About Alzheimer’s," Mary MacCracken
"Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," Bono
