JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"Stitch By Stitch: Cleve Jones and the AIDS Memorial Quilt," Rob Sanders
"The Spring Book," Todd Parr
"Maisy’s Surprise Birthday Party," Lucy Cousins
"Nina: A Story of Nina Simone," Traci N. Todd
"My Busy, Busy Brain: The ABCDs of ADHD," Nicole Russell
"Mine Mine Mine Yours," Kimberly Gee
ADULT FICTION
"State of Terror," Hillary Rodham Clinton
"Never," Ken Follett
"The Dark Hours," Michael Connelly
"An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed," Helene Tursten
"The Collective," Alison Gaylin
"Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight," Janet Evanovich
ADULT NONFICTION
"Tied Up in Knotts: My Dad and Me," Karen Knotts
"World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One," Sanjay Gupta
"The Cheap Handyman: True (and Disastrous) Tales From a Home Improvement Expert Guy Who Should Know Better," B.S. Harris
"Good Dog: Celebrating Dogs Who Change, and Sometimes Even Save Our Lives," Kate Leaver
"In the Weeds: Around the World and Behind the Scenes With Anthony Bourdain," Tom Vitale
"This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food From the Home Front"
