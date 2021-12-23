Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Wind increasing. Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.