JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"A Dinosaur Named Ruth: How Ruth Mason Discovered Fossils in Her Own Backyard," Julia Lyon
"My School Unicorn," Willow Evans
"Opposites Abstract," Mo Willems
"To the Moon and Back for You," Emilia Bechrakis Serhant
"Jayden’s Impossible Garden," Melina Mangal
"I Had Ten Hats," David McPhail
ADULT NONFICTION
"Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy," David Zucchino
"Apparently There Were Complaints," Sharon Gless
"Skinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners: 75 Healthy Recipes for Easy Weeknight Meals," Gina Homolka
"The Midwest Survival Guide: How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink, and Eat … Everything With Ranch," Charlie Berens
"The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization are Destroying the Idea of America," Victor Davis Hanson
TEEN FICTION
"How it All Blew Up," Arvin Ahmadi
"Pumpkin," Julie Murphy
"Tell Me My Name," Amy Lynn Reed
"On the Hook," Francisco X. Stork
"Vampires, Hearts & Other Dead Things," Margie Fuston
"Ace of Spades," Faridah Abike-Iyimide
