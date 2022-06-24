CD BOOK FICTION
"Meant to Be," Emily Giffin
"Book of Night," Holly Black
"Zero Hour," Don Bentley
"The lioness," Chris Bohjalian
"Stephen Leeds: Death and Faxes," Brandon Sanderson
"Aeon Rising," Matthew Mather
ADULT FICTION
"Summer Love," Nancy Thayer
"The Messy Lives of Book People," Phaedra Patrick
"Brotherhood," Mike Chen
"The Local," Joey Hartstone
"The Meg," Steve Alten
"The House Across the Lake," Riley Sager
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"How to Love Your Neighbor," Sophie Sullivan
"Dark Night in Big Rock," William W. Johnstone
"Aunt Dimity and the Enchanted Cottage," Nancy Atherton
"Cutthroat Dogs," Loren D. Estleman
"Ghost Blows a Kiss," Carolyn G. Hart
"The Sweet Life," Suzanne Woods Fisher
ADULT NON-FICTION
"Managing Expectations," Minnie Driver
"Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts," Daniel Holzman
"Desperate Remedies: Psychiatry’s Turbulent Quest to Cure Mental Illness," Andrew Scull
"Tough: My Journey to True Power," Terry Crews
"Adventurer: the Life and Times of Giacomo Casanova," Leopold Damrosch
"The Lonely Stories: 22 Celebrated Writers on the Joys & Struggles of Being Alone"
