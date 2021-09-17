JUVENILE EASY FICTION
"Doggo and Pupper," Katherine Applegate
"Monster’s First Day of School," Hannah Rodgers Barnaby
"Franklin Endicott and the Third Key," Kate DiCamillo
"Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey," Erin Entrada Kelly
"Aven Green, Sleuthing Machine," Dusti Bowling
"Camp Time in California," Mary Pope Osborne
ADULT FICTION
"Starlight Enclave," R. A. Salvatore
"M, King’s Bodyguard," Niall Leonard
"Slewfoot: a Tale of Bewitchery," Brom
"Dominus: A Novel of the Roman Empire," Steven Saylor
"How to Kill Your Best Friend," Lexie Elliott
"The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois," Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
ADULT NONFICTION
"Forever Young: A Memoir," Hayley Mills
"The Nature of Middle-Earth: Late Writings on the Lands, Inhabitants, and Metaphysics of Middle-Earth," J.R.R. Tolkien
"Antoni: Let’s do Dinner," Antoni Porowski
"Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: a Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union," Ruth Bader Ginsburg
"How to be Human: an Autistic Man’s Guide to Life," Jory Fleming
"Turning Pointe: How a New Generation of Dancers is Saving Ballet from Itself," Chloe Angyal
TEEN FICTION
"Rise to the Sun," Leah Johnson
"Up all Night: 13 Stories Between Sunset and Sunrise"
"Five Total Strangers," Natalie D. Richards
"Love, Life, and the List," Kasie Weste
