JUVENILE NONFICTION
"Unstoppable: Women with Disabilities," Helen Wolfe
"The Secret Garden on 81st Street: A Modern Graphic Retelling of the Secret Garden," Ivy Noelle Weir
"Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler’s Run," Alec Worley
"Weird But True Ocean: 300 Fin-tastic Facts From the Deep Blue sea"
"Tracking Tortoises: The Mission to Save a Galapagos Giant," Kate Messner
"Nellie Bly," Michelle Knudsen
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Cul-de-sac," Joy Fielding
"A Darker Reality," Anne Perry
"Dog Eat Dog," David Rosenfelt
"Crossroads," Jonathan Franzen
"God Rest Ye, Royal Gentlemen," Rhys Bowen
"Foul Play," Stuart Woods
ADULT NONFICTION
"You’re History: The Twelve Strangest Women in Music," Lesley Chow
"What Fresh Hell is This?: Perimenopause, Menopause, Other Indignities, and You," Heather Corinna
"Working Remotely: Being Productive Without Getting Distracted, Lonely, or Bored," Rohit Bhargava
"The Way She Feels: My Life on the Borderline in Pictures and Pieces," Courtney Cook
"The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul," Brian Kilmeade
"The Lighter Step-By-Step Instant Pot Cookbook," Jeffrey Eisner
TEEN FICTION
"The Nature of Witches," Rachel Griffin
"The Project," Courtney Summers
"The Initial Insult," Mindy McGinnis
"House of Hollow," Krystal Sutherland
"Perfect on Paper," S. Gonzales
"Once Up On a Broken Heart," Stephanie Garber
