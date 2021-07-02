CD MUSIC
"The Slow Rush," Tame Impala
"Harry Styles," Harry Styles
"King’s Disease," Nas
"Everyday Life," Coldplay
"Van Halen," Van Halen
"Jaime," Brittany Howard
JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"Kafka and the Doll," Larissa Theule
"I am Anne Frank," Brad Meltzer
"The Electric Slide and Kai," Kelly J. Baptist
"All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities Changed Everything," Annette Bay Pimentel
"Send a Girl! The True Story of How Women Joined the FDNY," Jessica M. Rinker
"Perdu," Richard Jones
ADULT FICTION
"What’s Done in Darkness: A Novel," Laura McHugh
"Leda and the Swan," Anna Caritj
"Family Reunion: A Novel," Nancy Thayer
"The President’s Daughter: A Thriller," Bill Clinton
"Filthy Animals," Brandon Taylor
"Later," Stephen King
ADULT NONFICTION
"Trust: America’s Best Chance," Pete Buttigieg
"I (Heart) Cheese: A Cookbook: 60 Ooey, Gooey, Delicious Meals for Serious Cheese Lovers," Mihaela Metaxa-Albu
"Eleanor in the Village: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Search for Freedom and Identity in New York’s Greenwich Village," Jan Jarboe Russell
"100 Things to do in Missouri Before You Die," John W. Brown
"West Side Story: The Jets, the Sharks, and the Making of a Classic," Richard Barrios
"Recasting the Vote: How Women of Color Transformed the Suffrage Movement," Cathleen D. Cahill
