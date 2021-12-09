CD MUSIC
"Kintsugi," Death Cab for Cutie
"Altered Beast," Matthew Sweet
"The Call," Anointed
"Father of all …" Green Day
CD BOOK FICTION
"The Devil’s Sea," Dirk Cussler
"Oh William!" Elizabeth Strout
"Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw," Mike Lupica
"It’s Better This Way," Debbie Macomber
"Viral," Robin Cook
"A Slow Fire Burning," Paula Hawkins
ADULT FICTION
"The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," Taylor Jenkins Reid
"The Postmistress of Paris," Meg Waite Clayton
"Late City," Robert Olen Butler
"Dune: The Lady of Caldan," Brian Herbert
"The Joy and Light Bus Company," Alexander McCall Smith
"City of Shadows," Victoria Thompson
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Buck Starts Here!: Harry S. Truman and the City of Lamar," Randy Turner
"Ready, Set, Cook: How to Make Good Food With What’s On Hand (No Fancy Skills, Fancy Equipment, or Fancy Budget Required)," Dawn Perry
"Missouri 365: This Day in State History," John W. Brown
"The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions About Who He Is," Kathie Lee Gifford
"41: A Portrait of my Father," George W. Bush
"Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia," George Makari
