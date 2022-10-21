Below is just a small sampling of the large amount of new material the Joplin Public Library receives each week. Visit the library today.
ADULT FICTION
"Demon Copperhead," Barbara Kingsolver
"The Last Chairlift, John Irving
"The Boys from Biloxi," John Grisham
"The Christmas Spirit," Debbie Macomber
"Fairy Tale," Stephen King
"Buried in the Stacks," Allison Brook
ADULT NONFICTION
"Proving Ground: The Untold Story of the Six Women Who Programmed the World’s First Modern Computer," Kathy Kleiman
"The Gap Between: Loving and Supporting Someone with Alzheimer’s," Mary Moreland
"Dying of Politeness," Geena Davis
"American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper," Daniel Stashower
"Nerd: Adventures in Fandom From This Universe to the Multiverse," Maya Phillips
"Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," Ralph Macchio
TEEN FICTION
"Wishtress," Nadine Brandes
"Spells for Lost Things," Jenna Evans Welch
"The First Thing About You," Chaz Hayden
"Nothing More to Tell," Karen M. McManus
"A Thousand Steps Into Night," Traci Chee
"The Whispering Dark," Kelly Andrew
