JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"Interrupting Chicken: Cookies for Breakfast," David Ezra Stein
"In My Neighborhood," Oscar Loubriel
"Happy Diwali!" Sanyukta Mathur
"The Year We Learned to Fly," Jacqueline Woodson
"Why?: A Conversation About Race," Taye Diggs
"I Am Courage: A Book of Resilience," Susan Verde
ADULT FICTION
"One Night on the Island," Josie Silver
"Until Leaves Fall in Paris," Sarah Sundin
"The Diamond Eye," Kate Quinn
"Moon Witch, Spider King," Marlon James
"Margaret Truman’s Murder at the CDC," Jon Land
"Last Exit," Max Gladstone
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"The Bombay Prince: A Mystery of 1920s," India Sujata Massey
"Ralph Compton Seven Roads to Revenge," Carlton Stowers
"What a Dog Knows," Susan Wilson
"Caramel Pecan Roll Murder," Joanne Flue
"Run, Rose, Run," Dolly Parton
"Fiona and Jane," Jean Chen Ho
ADULT NONFICTION
"Future Widow: Losing My Husband, Saving My Family, and Finding My Voice," Jenny Lisk
"Teaching Black History to White People," Leonard N. Moore
"America’s Femme Fatale: The Story of Serial Killer Belle Gunness," Jane Ammeson
"The Divine Comedy: The New Translation" by Gerald J. Davis and Dante Alighieri
"Mala’s Cat," Mala Kacenberg
"Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery," Ira M. Rutkow
