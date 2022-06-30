JUVENILE FICTION
"By the Light of the Fireflies: A Novel of War Hero Sybil Ludington," Jenni L. Walsh
"Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun," Tola Okogwu
"Grow up, Tahlia Wilkins!" Karina Evans
"Willis Wilbur Wows the World," Lindsey Leavitt
"A Dragon Used to Live Here," Annette Cate
ADULT FICTION
"With a Mind to Kill," Anthony Horowitz
"Thrill of the Hunt," Rita Mae Brown
"Screams From the Dark: 29 Tales of Monsters and the Monstrous," Ellen Datlow
"The Stolen Lady: A Novel of World War II and the Mona Lisa," Laura Morelli
"The Murder of Mr. Wickham," Claudia Gray
"Sisterhood of the Alligators," Brice A. York
ADULT NON-FICTION
"Deaf Utopia: A Memoir – and a Love Letter to a Way of Life," Nyle DiMarco
"Roadfood: An Eater’s Guide to More than 1,000 of the Best Local Hot Spots & Hidden Gems Across America," Jane Stern
"The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son, and the Legacy of a Freedom Ride," David J. Dennis, Jr.
"Downtown Shabby; One American’s Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Family’s English Castle," Hopwood DePree
"Plagues in the Nation: How Epidemics Shaped America," Polly J. Price
TEEN FICTION
"A Secret Princess," Margaret Stohl
"Dark Rise," C. S. Pacat
"Two Truths and a Lie," April Henry
"Where I Belong," Marcia Argueta Mickelson
