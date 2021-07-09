CD BOOK FICTION
"The Rum Diary," Hunter S. Thompson
"Chasing Shadows," Lynn N. Austin
"Castle Shade," Laurie R. King
"A Thousand Texas Longhorns," Johnny D. Boggs
"The Children’s Blizzard: A Novel," Melanie Benjamin
"Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty," Lauren Weisberger
ADULT FICTION
"Nine Lives: A Novel," Danielle Steel
"The Paper Palace," Miranda Cowley Heller
"An Irish Hostage: A Bess Crawford Mystery," Charles Todd
"The Hollywood Spy," Susan Elia MacNeal
"Ring On Deli: A Novel," Eric Giroux
"Conversations with Friends: A Novel," Sally Rooney
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"The Other Black Girl," Zakiya Dalilia Harris
"Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague," Maggie O’Farrell
"Castle Shade: A Novel of Suspense Featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes," Laurie R. King
"Three Missing Days," Colleen Coble
"Unfinished Business," Judith A. Jance
"Dreams Rekindled," Amanda Cabot
ADULT NONFICTION
"Shark Arm: A Shark, a Tattooed Arm and Two Unsolved Murders," Phillip Roope
"In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean," Hawa Hassan
"On Fascism: 12 Lessons From American History," Matthew C. MacWilliams
"Masterpiece: America’s 50-Year-Old Love Affair with British Television Drama," Nancy Martha West
"Rememberings," Sinead O’Connor
"Three-Martini Afternoons at the Ritz: The Rebellion of Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton," Gail Crowther
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.