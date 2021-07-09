CD BOOK FICTION

"The Rum Diary," Hunter S. Thompson

"Chasing Shadows," Lynn N. Austin

"Castle Shade," Laurie R. King

"A Thousand Texas Longhorns," Johnny D. Boggs

"The Children’s Blizzard: A Novel," Melanie Benjamin

"Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty," Lauren Weisberger

ADULT FICTION

"Nine Lives: A Novel," Danielle Steel

"The Paper Palace," Miranda Cowley Heller

"An Irish Hostage: A Bess Crawford Mystery," Charles Todd

"The Hollywood Spy," Susan Elia MacNeal

"Ring On Deli: A Novel," Eric Giroux

"Conversations with Friends: A Novel," Sally Rooney

LARGE PRINT FICTION

"The Other Black Girl," Zakiya Dalilia Harris

"Hamnet: A Novel of the Plague," Maggie O’Farrell

"Castle Shade: A Novel of Suspense Featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes," Laurie R. King

"Three Missing Days," Colleen Coble

"Unfinished Business," Judith A. Jance

"Dreams Rekindled," Amanda Cabot

ADULT NONFICTION

"Shark Arm: A Shark, a Tattooed Arm and Two Unsolved Murders," Phillip Roope

"In Bibi’s Kitchen: The Recipes and Stories of Grandmothers from the Eight African Countries that Touch the Indian Ocean," Hawa Hassan

"On Fascism: 12 Lessons From American History," Matthew C. MacWilliams

"Masterpiece: America’s 50-Year-Old Love Affair with British Television Drama," Nancy Martha West

"Rememberings," Sinead O’Connor

"Three-Martini Afternoons at the Ritz: The Rebellion of Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton," Gail Crowther

Tags

Trending Video