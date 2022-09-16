Below is a sampling of new books at the Joplin Public Library. For more information, go to www.joplinpubliclibrary.org.
JUVENILE FICTION
"Vampire Vacation," Laura Lavoie
"The 143-Story Treehouse," Andy Griffiths
"Crimson Twill: Witch in the City," K. George
"The Shelter Puppy," Holly Webb
"Can’t be Tamed," Yamile Saied Mendez
DVDs
"Poltergeist"
"The Craft"
"Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later"
"The Sixth Sense"
"A Hard Day’s Night"
"Godzilla vs. Kong"
ADULT FICTION
"The Lost Girls of Willowbrook," Ellen Marie Wiseman
"Mika in Real Life," Emiko Jean
"Love on the Brain," Ali Hazelwood
"The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches," Sangu Mandanna
"Guilty Creatures: A Menagerie of Mysteries," edited by Martin Edwards
"Firebrand," Kristen Britain
ADULT NONFICTION
"How To Be a Girl: A Mother’s Memoir of Raising Her Transgender Daughter," Marlo Mack
"The Most Unlikely Champion," Vera Koo
"The Invention of Nature: Alexander Von Humboldt’s New World," Andrea Wulf
"This Story Will Change: After the Happily Ever After: A Memoir," Elizabeth Crane
"Queen Elizabeth II: An Oral History," Deborah H. Strober
"Life on the Mississippi: An Epic American Adventure," Rinker Buck
