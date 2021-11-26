JUVENILE FICTION
"Warriors: The Broken Code. 6, A Light in the Mist," Erin Hunter
"The Circus at the End of the Sea," Lori R. Snyder
"A Bookshop of Dust and Dreams," Mindy Thompson
"Ground Zero," Alan Gratz
ADULT FICTION
"The Last Mona Lisa," Jonathan Santlofer
"Talk to Me," T. Coraghessan Boyle
"Dark Tarot," Christine Feehan
"Dreaming of You," Melissa Lozada-Oliva
"A House Full of Windsor," Kristin Contino
"Mercy," David Baldacci
ADULT NONFICTION
"100 Things to do in Kansas Before You Die," Roxie Yonkey
"Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple," Dorie Greenspan
"The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip-Hop," Clover Hope
"All In: An Autobiography," Billie Jean King
"Where the Light Fell," Philip Yancey
"Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy," Jamie Oliver
TEEN FICTION
"Gilded," Marissa Meyer
"Victories Greater Than Death," Charlie Jane Anders
"Any Way the Wind Blows," Rainbow Rowell
"The Hawthorne Legacy," Jennifer Barnes
