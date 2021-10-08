ADULT FICTION
"We’re Here: The Best Queer Speculative Fiction 2020"
"Twisted Tea Christmas," Laura Childs
"Foul Play," Stuart Woods
"Crossroads," Jonathan Franzen
"I Couldn’t Love You More," Esther Freud
"The Grandmother Plot," Caroline B. Cooney
ADULT NONFICTION
"A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)," David Sedaris
"Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark Elvira"
"Wait, I’m Working with Who?!?: The Essential Guide to Dealing with Difficult Coworkers, Annoying Managers, and Other Toxic Personalities," Peter Economy
"The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music," David Grohl
"Taste: My Life Through Food," Stanley Tucci
"The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory," Roxane van Iperen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.