JUVENILE FICTION
"Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids," Cynthia Leitich Smith
"The Accidental Apprentice," Amanda Foody
"The Blackbird Girls," Anne Blankman
"No Vacancy," Tziporah Cohen
"Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox," Michael Buckley
"Summer in the City," Fracaswell Hyman
CD BOOK FICTION
"Transient Desires," Donna Leon
"Libertie: A Novel," Kaitlyn Greenridge
"Death with a Double Edge," Anne Perry
"Bone Rattle," Marc Cameron
"Dark Sky," C.J. Box
"Finding Ashley," Danielle Steel
ADULT NONFICTION
"Fantastic Origami Flying Creatures: 24 Amazing Paper Models," Hisao Fukui
"Storey’s curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills: 214 Things You Can Actually Learn How To Do"
"The Snow Killings: Inside the Oakland County Child Killer Investigation," Marney Rich Keenan
"The Rise: The Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food," Marcus Samuelsson
"Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity," Scott Galloway
"Coffeeland: One Man’s Dark Empire and the Making of Our Favorite Drug," Augustine Sedgewick
TEEN FICTION
"Castle of Refuge," Melanie Dickerson
"Mazie," Melanie Crowder
"The Trigger Mechanism," Scott McEwen
"A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder," Holly Jackson
"The Bright & the Pale," Jessica Rubinkowski
