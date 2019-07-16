On hot summer days when my grandmother would have a gathering, my aunt would often bring her banana split cake. I adored this refrigerated dessert.
It’s not a cake at all, but rather a pudding-based filling on top of a graham cracker crust, crowned with whipped cream, bananas, chocolate sauce and pineapple. It was light and airy but decadent.
That dessert inspired this column. I love cool desserts on hot summer days, so I made a pina colada cake that has a vanilla wafer crust, coconut pudding filling, whipped topping, pineapple tidbits and toasted coconut. It’s incredibly light and delicious.
Another scrumptious option is my brownie peanut butter lust — I took all of these desserts to a family reunion, and this was everyone’s favorite. It’s also the easiest recipe to make which is great news. This dessert has a simple brownie crust, smothered in a peanut butter mousse and then topped with whipped cream. Garnish with Reese’s peanut butter cups and you have a decadent dessert that’s as rich as it is delicious. Cut this into small pieces because it’s unbelievably rich.
For the more adventurous eater, try the dulce de leche banana pie with pretzel crust. Dulce de leche is caramelized sweetened condensed milk, and it’s extremely sweet so I wanted a pretzel crust for a salty balance. The filling has pudding and cream cheese, then it’s topped with bananas, whipped cream and dulce de leche. It’s another divine choice.
All of these dishes are made in 9-by-13-inch pans, so they will feed a crowd, which is perfect for summer entertaining. I hope you enjoy the recipes.
Dulce de leche banana pie with pretzel crust
3 cups pretzel twists
2 tablespoons sugar
3/4 cup unsalted butter
1 (8-ounce) cream cheese at room temperature
1/4 cup sugar
1 package instant French vanilla pudding
2 cups milk
4 ripe bananas
8 ounces whipped topping
1 (13.4-ounce) can dulce de leche
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place pretzels in food processor and process into crumbs. Add sugar, stir and set aside.
In a large bowl, microwave the butter for 30-60 seconds, until melted. Add pretzel crumbs and stir. Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray. Pour pretzel mixture into pan and press with your hands until the bottom of the pan is covered.
Bake 9-10 minutes. Cool completely. Spread dulce de leche over pretzel crust.
Beat together cream cheese and sugar. It is important that the cream sugar is at room temperature. Then beat cream cheese mixture together with pudding and milk, until well combined. Then spread whipped topping over the top.
Cover and refrigerate 2 hours. Add sliced bananas to the top of the dessert just before serving. Slice and serve.
Note: You may notice the dulce de leche on top of bananas in the photos, but after I made this dessert, I decided it was easier to spread it on the pretzel layer first.
Pina colada heaven
1 1/2 cups vanilla wafers
2 tablespoons sugar
2/3 cup melted unsalted butter
2 packages of instant pudding coconut flavored
3 cups milk
2/3 sweetened shredded coconut
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping
1 (20-ounce) can pineapple tidbits
2/3 cup toasted coconut
For the crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Take vanilla wafers and put them through a food processor until mixture forms into fine crumbs. Stir in sugar. Melt the butter and add it to the cookies. Stir until well combined.
Spray a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray. Pour the cookie mixture into the bottom and spread out to make a crust on the bottom of the pan. Use your hands to pat it down. Bake for 9 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
Once the mixture is cool, in a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix, milk and 2/3 cup shredded coconut. Spread over the crust, then top with container of whipped topping. Refrigerate 2 hours.
While it’s chilling, toast the coconut. Simply place coconut in a nonstick pan over medium-low heat. Watch it carefully so it doesn’t burn, stir frequently, and when it turns toasty brown, it’s ready (about 5 minutes).
Before serving, thoroughly drain the pineapple and then spread it over whipped topping. Sprinkle toasted coconut over the dessert and serve.
Brownie peanut butter lust
1 box of brownies baked according to directions
4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
1 can sweetened condensed milk
2/3 cup creamy peanut butter
1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping
Reese’s peanut butter cups
Bake brownies according to package directions in a 9-by-13-inch pan. Allow to cool.
Note: The cream cheese is only half a pack, not 8 ounces. Be sure to leave the cream cheese on the counter for 1-2 hours so it becomes soft.
Beat together cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk first and then add peanut butter and beat on high speed until smooth. Spread it over the brownie. Top with the whipped topping. Crumble Reese’s peanut butter cups on top. Refrigerate 1 hour or more. Slice and serve.
Juliana Goodwin is author “Rotisserie Chicken Queen: 50 Fabulous Recipes That Start With Rotisserie Chicken.” If you have a question concerning a recipe, email julianalovesfood23@gmail.com.
