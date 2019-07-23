Cucumbers are the watermelon of the vegetable world — cool, crisp and incredibly refreshing.
Biting into a cold cucumber on a hot summer day is a distinct feeling and one of which I am fond. As a kid, I kept plates of sliced cucumbers in the refrigerator to snack on throughout the day.
While a plain cuke is good, there are many other ways to enjoy them. The vegetable stars in each of these recipes.
Sour cream and cucumbers pair together well, and I have long made a cucumber salad simply dressed in sour cream, fresh dill, salt and pepper. It’s easy and delicious.
But this week, I decided to make a sour cream based dressing with curry powder instead. I added cilantro and red onion to the salad, and it was a hit.
It’s so easy and inexpensive to make. It is best to refrigerate this salad for one to two hours before serving so the curry can permeate the sour cream. This is also a low-carb option.
I love pickled items, so I made a pickle salad. This is a twist on old-fashioned cucumber and onion recipes, and I use fresh ginger, which gives it a little kick. I simply made the vinegar mix, then marinated the cucumbers in it for about two hours. Then I had a refreshing salad. This dish is sweet and salty and pairs well with barbecue, ham or Asian recipes.
Aside from two salads, I wanted a snack or appetizer, so I made cucumber sticks rubbed with hummus and sprinkled in a nut/spice mixture. The nut/spice mixture was inspired by dukkah, an Egyptian snack that is a mix of crushed nuts and spices.
To eat dukkah, you dip bread in olive oil and then dip it in the spice mix, which sticks to the oil. It is delicious but high-carb and high-fat. I replaced the bread with cucumbers and then used store-bought hummus to coat the cucumbers so the nut/spice mixture would stick to it.
It’s a healthy, unusual snack or appetizer. This is a great choice for health-conscious people. I recommend using English cucumbers for this recipe because those have fewer seeds and more tender skin.
If you don’t plan to eat a cucumber right away, store it wrapped in a paper towel in the refrigerator. Never store a wet cucumber because moisture is not its friend. I hope you enjoy the recipes.
Cucumber sticks with hummus and spice mix
2 cucumbers cut into sticks
Store-bought hummus
1/3 cup whole almonds
3 tablespoons pistachios
2 teaspoons cardamom
2 teaspoons cumin seed
21/2 teaspoons sesame seeds
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Cut cucumbers into sticks. Use a knife to spread hummus over each stick, making sure you leave half an inch so people can hold the cucumber. Another option is to cut the cucumbers into slices and top with hummus.
Place all the nuts and spices into a food processor and pulse into crumbs. You don’t want it to become a paste because you need some texture left so it will easily stick to the hummus. Spoon spice mixture over the hummus on each cucumber stick. Serve.
Sour cream and curry cucumber salad
3 cups chopped cucumbers
1/4 cup chopped red onion
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons cilantro to garnish
Chop cucumber and onion and place in a bowl. In another bowl, mix sour cream, curry powder, salt and garlic powder, until well combined. Stir into cucumber mixture. Sprinkle with cilantro. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour before serving.
Note: If you want a lower fat version of this recipe, use Greek yogurt but then omit the garlic powder and add 1 small garlic clove, chopped.
Easy cucumber and ginger pickle salad
1 cup water
1/3 cup sugar
2-inch piece of ginger
Half a small red onion
1 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup, plus 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
11/2 cucumbers
Peel and thinly slice the ginger root and onion and set aside. Slice cucumbers in desired thickness; thinner is better.
Bring water to a boil and when it boils, add the sugar, ginger and onion and remove from heat after 1 minute. Stir until sugar is dissolved and add in salt and rice vinegar. Add cucumbers and cover with a lid. Allow to rest for 30 minutes. Then refrigerate until time to serve, ideally 2 hours.
If you want to add hot pepper flakes, you can add them when the water boils which will make the mixture even spicier or wait until you refrigerate the cucumbers and it will lend a milder heat. I personally skip the hot pepper because I don’t like spicy food.
Juliana Goodwin is author of “Rotisserie Chicken Queen: 50 Fabulous Recipes That Start With Rotisserie Chicken.” Contact her at julianalovesfood23@gmail.com. Please put “recipe” in the subject line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.